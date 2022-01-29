That new relationship glow! 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto revealed she has a boyfriend on part one of discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life tell all, and she shared some details about her relationship with her mystery man.

“I lost my celibacy. I did. I met someone online. We talked for several months and I flew to Paris, stayed in a beautiful hotel and lost my celibacy in Paris,” Stephanie, 31, gushed on the Friday, January 29 episode.

When host Shaun Robinson asked if Stephanie is still seeing person she lost her celibacy to, she replied, “We are involved.”

She continued to share more details about her mystery beau. “It’s someone who is a soul mate connection. It’s something I’ve never, ever ever experienced in my life. It’s like, unexplainable,” Stephanie added while confirming that her new partner is a man.

“He is also like, a sexually adventurous person which is awesome for me because he knows I’m bisexual. He’s very open to like, a threesome with another woman and exploring that. And it was pretty crazy, I mean, we met after talking for several months and within an hour at the hotel, we were in the shower, having sex,” she continued. “It was nuts! It was so crazy.”

Stephanie continued to brag about her connection to her new love. “I think I met somebody who I’m super, super sexually compatible with who like, puts my needs first and people talk about sexual experiences where you feel like you’re one person and you’re, like, staring into their eyes, you feel your freakin’ soul leaving your body, it’s like, that type of s–t. It’s crazy,” she raved. “I’ve never had sex like this before in my life, and it actually makes me feel like I’ve never had sex in my life until now.”

Her 90 Day: The Single Life costar Jeniffer Tarazona, who is dating Jesse Meester, asked, “Is he Parisian?”

“Yes, he’s French,” Stephanie gushed. “Good lovers,” Jeniffer replied.

90 Day: The Single Life costar Natalie Mordovtseva then gave Stephanie advice. “You should ask if he wants to get married and have kids,” she said.

“Yeah, see, I don’t want kids and marriage right now,” Stephanie said with a laugh. “I’m not very eager to have kids or get married right now in my life. I think I just wanna have fun and have sex and travel, which are things I feel I’ve been deprived of for so many years because of my sickness.“