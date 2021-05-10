When 90 Day Fiancé fans caught up with Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith on the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, they were experiencing a rough patch in their marriage in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But are they still together now? Keep scrolling to find out!

On the season premiere, Tiffany, 29, documented a visit to a divorce lawyer to learn about her options to possibly end her marriage to Ronald, 31. At the time, the couple had been physically apart for eight months due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic, with Tiffany living in America with the couple’s 22-month-old daughter, Carley, and her 11-year-old son, Daniel, from a previous relationship, while Ronald was living in his native country of South Africa.

They had also been waiting for 10 months for an update on Ronald’s CR-1 visa, which is a visa that allows the spouse of a United States citizen to enter the country legally. The long-distance had put a strain on the couple’s relationship.

“COVID has really put my marriage through the wringer,” the Frederick, Maryland, native said in her confessional. “I am all alone left to face everything and be responsible for everything. Ronald right now is not emotionally supportive, he’s not financially supportive. Not once does Ronald offer, ‘Hey, let me buy diapers for Carley. Hey, let me send her some clothes. Or let me send you money for clothes.’ Nothing. And that’s so frustrating because that’s not only my responsibility. I didn’t make this baby alone.”

After listing her reasons for wanting a divorce from her husband, the lawyer told Tiffany that to him, their issues seemed fixable through marriage counseling. While she agreed to try couples therapy, she canceled the flight tickets she had previously purchased for her, Carley and Daniel to visit Ronald in South Africa the following month. She told Ronald that if he wants them to visit him, he would have to step up and start to provide financially for their family of four — starting with purchasing new airplane tickets.

Ronald was extremely upset and said he felt Tiffany was being “spiteful” by canceling the tickets without discussing it with him first. Ronald insisted that the currency exchange from rands to dollars is not equal and it would be hard for him to equally share finances with Tiffany. She explained that all she wanted was to see a little bit of effort from her husband.

Despite Ronald’s pushback, Tiffany felt she made the best decision for her family. With the money that she saved in the plane tickets to South Africa, she was able to put a deposit down for an apartment for her, Carley and Daniel so they could move out of her mother’s house.

As for now, it seems the couple was able to work through their issues. In December 2020, Tiffany documented her trip to reunite with her husband and she gushed over him in a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute on Instagram.

“To my forever valentine❤️ 🌹: Thank you for always pushing yourself [to] do better for us,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “Thank you for waking me up with kisses, coffee every morning, telling me I’m beautiful every single day (making me feel like a 10 even when I’m looking a mess) for being the best dad, and doing better every single day. For loving my family like your own even though you’ve only met my sister….for so much❤️ I love u papa bear……oh wait yea most importantly thank you for always watching @rupaulsdragrace with me and accepting that this is just who I am hehehe 🌹🌹🌹 msss vaaaaanjieeeeee te amooooo #happyvalentinesday.”