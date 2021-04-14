The light of their lives! 90 Day Fiancé couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren can’t stop gushing over each other after the arrival of their baby girl, Mylah Angelina.

After introducing their daughter to viewers on a heartwarming birth special that aired on April 4, the lovebirds have started to share never-before-seen photos from Mylah’s hospital delivery and back at home.

During the emotional episode, Yara said she was very happy with the moniker she and Jovi chose for their bundle of joy, who was born weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces. “I think it’s a really pretty, unique name and I really love how it sounds,” the new mom said in a confessional.

The couple, who made their debut in season 8 of TLC’s flagship series, welcomed their first child together in September 2020 — but kept it under wraps. In January 2021, In Touch confirmed the Ukraine native found out she was expecting baby No. 1 shortly after her arrival in the United States in January 2020.

Doting dad Jovi said their daughter “definitely got her mom’s personality 100 percent” while sharing an update about their lives as a family of three.

“She’s cranky. When she doesn’t like something, she’s going to let you know about it,” he told Us Weekly about Mylah. “One of the things the little one doesn’t like is tummy time,” Yara shared about their new addition. “When I put her on her belly, she turned. She started turning so quickly. She’s a pretty strong baby.”

“[Mylah is] smiling all the time, laughing and of course crying a lot too,” Jovi added.

The proud parents initially crossed paths after meeting through a travel app, having seen each other for the first time in person during a trip to Budapest together. After finding out she was pregnant early on in their relationship, Jovi applied for the K-1 visa and they planned to start their lives together in America with their new baby, but sadly, Yara suffered a miscarriage.

After she relocated to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana, Yara and Jovi prepared to wed and discovered they were expecting again. Although they had some tough times shortly before tying the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, they followed their hearts and exchanged their vows in front of an ordained Elvis Presley impersonator at the Graceland Chapel. The nuptials took place in February 2020, In Touch confirmed.

Yara and Jovi have come a very long way!

Scroll down to see baby Mylah’s precious photos.