’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 4: Meet the Cast, Watch Trailer, Get Premiere Date

New year, new cast! 90 Day Fiancé fans will get to meet a whole new set of couples on the upcoming season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The show’s premise takes the original 90 Day Fiancé format and flips it on its head. Instead of couples made up of one American and one foreigner with the foreigner moving to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, the show will follow the Americans as they leave everything behind in the U.S. to move to a foreign country to be with the one they love.

Keep scrolling below to find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 cast, trailer, premiere date and more!

Who Is on the ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 Cast?

The only couple who are returning to the franchise are Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo. The couple made their debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise after Daniele traveled to Yohan’s native Dominican Republic from her native New York City to marry him after falling in love on a previous vacation.

The rest of the cast is rounded by newcomers Kris (United States) and Jeymi (Colombia), Debbie (United States) and Oussama (Morocco), Jen (United States) and Rishi (India), Nicole (United States) and Mahmoud (Egypt) and Gabriel (United States) and Isabel (Colombia).

What Happens in the ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 Trailer?

There’s a whole lot of drama in store! In TLC’s first look, fans watch as Kris and Jeymi go from a passionate first night together to a heated fight later in their trip and Debbie and Oussama share a romantic airport greeting but get into a tense argument toward the end.

“You’re creepy, man,” Debbie told Oussama and he responded, “I’m creepy, I’m bad, I’m angry, I’m motherf–ker, I’m son of bitch, OK?”

Debbie said in her confessional, “He took my trust and he urinated all over it.”

Daniele and Yohan argue over gender roles in their marriage while Jen finds out that Rishi sent one of her friends shirtless photos of himself. Meanwhile, Gabriel and Isabel prepare to reveal Gabe’s secret to her family as Nicole and Mahmoud get into a big fight over cultural differences.

“Let me be who I am, let me have a little freedom,” Nicole told him. He replied, “You have more freedom than any wife I can have.”

“But I’m not Egyptian,” she told him and he hit back, “And I’m not American.”

Nicole insisted, “Then I want to go, I want to get my stuff and I want to get back to the country I actually want to f–king live in.”

When Does ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 Premiere?

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on TLC Sunday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast.