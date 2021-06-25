New couple alert? 90 Day Fiancé stars Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona can’t stop, won’t stop fueling dating rumors.

The Bucaramanga, Colombia, native posted a PDA-filled snap featuring a mystery blond man in a black T-shirt via her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 25. It appears Jeniffer, 25, and Jesse, 28, could be on a getaway to Turkey together, considering Jesse shared a photo of his own at the Titanic Mardan Palace, in which he is also sporting a black T-shirt.

Courtesy of Jeniffer Tarazona/Instagram

Based on another photo she shared from the Casa la Factoría hotel on Monday, June 21, which is where he stayed in an Instagram video he posted on Thursday, June 24, fans are convinced they are together.

Furthermore, his flirty comments on her recent Instagram posts all but confirm they are in a relationship. “Oops mamasita,” the Netherlands native replied on a sultry snapshot of her posing by an elaborate staircase.

Prior to that, she shared a message about following her heart. “Trust is all about [these] days! To trust in my inner complex self, to trust in others and transform inside me, to trust in universe chaotic harmony, and specially to trust in LOVE,” Jeniffer wrote in her caption, to which he replied, “Oops [fire emoji] mi amor.”

A rep for TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.​​​

Romance rumors first swirled around the two in late 2020. At the time, she had already parted ways from ex Tim Malcolm, with whom she originally appeared on the franchise.

Courtesy of Jesse Meester/Instagram; Courtesy of Jeniffer Tarazona/Instagram

In a previous episode of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Tim, 40, finally addressed their split and explained why he and Jeniffer ultimately broke up. “I haven’t actually talked to Jeniffer in a couple months,” the TLC alum dished on the limited series in June 2020. “After the tell-all, Jeniffer and I were planning to get her a visa, but it was very expensive. So, I told her, Jeniffer, give me some time.”

Despite the duo trying to make their relationship work, it eventually fizzled out due to their long-distance and differences. “She didn’t want to come [visit] anymore and we stopped talking. We were done,” Tim further explained.

Jesse, for his part, has been on the dating scene after documenting his relationship drama and split from Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seasons 1 and 2. It appears we may have a hot new couple on our hands!