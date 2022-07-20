Family Feuds! See Which ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Have Drama With Their Own Family Members

Family feuds! The stars of 90 Day Fiancé are no strangers to drama, especially when it comes to their international partners.

Two TV personalities that have had plenty of drama are Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno. The former couple made their reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé during season 4, documenting the 90 days leading up to their March 25, 2016, wedding.

Drama ensued early on in their relationship when their marriage was not accepted by Chantel’s family after the couple lied and said Pedro was in the United States on a student visa instead of the K-1, a.k.a. the fiancé visa. After their wedding, they continued to document the feud between Chantel and Pedro’s families on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In June 2019, they earned a spinoff called The Family Chantel. Throughout the show, fans watched tension grow as the couple fought over communication issues and clashed over wanting to have children.

Chantel and Pedro’s marriage hit its breaking point when he filed for divorce on May 27. In the filing, he said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former couple separated on April 27.

At the time of the divorce filing, the exes were issued a mutual restraining order under which they are “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell or otherwise disposing or removing from the jurisdiction of the court any property belonging to the parties except in the ordinary course of business, restrained from canceling or changing health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities, including but not limited to electricity, gas, water and telephone,” according to the documents.

Chantel and Pedro are not the only 90 Day Fiancé stars to have serious drama. Keep reading to see who else from the franchise has been in a family feud.