Get it, girl! Winter Everett has gone on a public weight loss journey since she first appeared as part of sister Chantel Jimeno (née Everett)’s story line on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. The Everett and Jimeno families continued to share their journey on their own spinoff,The Family Chantel. During season 4 of the show, Winter took a major step for her health and underwent weight loss surgery.

Winter Everett’s Weight Loss Journey

During season 2 of The Family Chantel, Winter took cameras along to a consultation appointment for bariatric surgery. She was 313 pounds at the time, and the show was filmed sometime in 2020.

In July of that year, Winter took to Instagram to reveal she had lost 50 pounds.

“The picture on the left was taken a few years ago. Back then I was around 330 pounds,” Winter captioned a before-and-after photo of herself. “That was the heaviest I had ever weighed. So many unfortunate situations surrounded me and my focus was directed outwards. During that time, my health was definitely not a priority.”

The Georgia native said her “body was screaming out for help,” but she didn’t know how to start her weight loss journey. She ended up setting a fitness goal and changed her perspective on weight loss and before she knew it, the extra pounds came right off.

“In 2020, I completely changed my focal point. Instead of focusing on what I want, I tried to focus more on WHO I AM,” she added. “It was not an easy road, but I made it. It’s only down from here!”

Winter Everett Was Inspired By the ‘Weight Loss Barbie’

Following her split from her long-term boyfriend Jah King, Winter decided to focus on herself and that’s when she decided to undergo weight loss surgery.

“After the breakup, I was sitting in my room scrolling through TikTok and I saw the Weight Loss Barbie,” Winter said on the season 4 premiere of The Family Chantel. “She was telling her story about how she has the bariatric surgery in Mexico. So I decided to do some research and look into her doctors and I decided that this would be a great opportunity for me.”

Winter Everett Had Weight Loss Surgery in Tijuana, Mexico

Winter decided she would travel to Mexico to have her bariatric surgery done by the same surgeons as the Weight Loss Barbie. The gastric sleeve procedure, which is also called sleeve gastrectomy, is a type of bariatric surgery that shrinks the stomach for the purpose of long-term weight loss.

However daunting, Winter did not have to face the operation alone. Her mom, Karen Everett, and sister Chantel were there alongside her to offer support.

While comforting her sister before the surgery, Chantel assured Winter that “it’s going to be OK,” adding that it is the start of a new beginning for her.

After reassuring Winter, Chantel goes on to explain that the surgeon will be removing 75 percent of her sibling’s stomach.

Keep scrolling below to see before and after photos of Winter’s weight loss journey!