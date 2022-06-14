Trouble in paradise? The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) seemingly called her husband, Pedro Jimeno, a “liar” as she watched the latest episode that aired on Monday, June 13.

While Pedro, 30, has forged a new career path in real estate, it’s clear it’s causing tension between the couple. In the episode, the Dominican Republic native explained that he tries to include Chantel, 31, in his work outings, but she refuses to go. “Most of the time, I invite her [and] she say the same thing all the time, ‘I don’t like them, I don’t like spending time with them,’” he described in a confessional.

The Georgia native took to her Instagram Stories to call Pedro a “liar” as the scene played out on her TV screen. The episode began with Pedro complaining to his mother about how his wife never cleans and how all the household responsibilities have been falling on him — which Chantel also called a “lie.”

In a since-deleted Instagram Reel, the nurse posted a video of her fixing dinner with the caption, “Cooking after a 12 hour shift at the hospital for a man who doesn’t come home.”

90 Day Fiancé alum Courtney Reardanz took to the comment section to tell Chantel that she “deserves better.” Replying with crying emoji, the RN gave no other clues.

Just hours before, Chantel posted another cryptic Instagram Story regarding her husband. “Outside doing yard work blowing leaves around like I’m somebody’s servant,” she wrote.

Later in the episode, Chantel addressed her ongoing marital problems with her husband. “I felt Pedro pulling away from me before he got his new job. But since he’s gotten his new job, like, the affection has really stopped, altogether,” she explained to producers.

While she initially thought it was Pedro’s video game habit that kept them apart, she acknowledged, “It’s deeper than that.” Chantel added, “It’s not about the game. It’s about him and why he doesn’t want to spend quality time with me.”

In a teaser for an upcoming episode, it was Chantel’s turn to call out Pedro about his unwillingness to contribute to their household.

“I’ve been cleaning your dirty drawers, picking up after you for about two weeks,” she lectured him. “And I haven’t see any change of positive feedback from you. I don’t know why you’re so mean.”

While it’s unclear where the couple currently stand, Chantel has scrubbed all photos of her husband off her social media.