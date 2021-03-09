Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina still together? The season 8 couple have seemed to overcome the obstacles facing them when she arrived in America on her K-1 visa to begin the 90-day countdown to their wedding day. But the TLC stars bickered and fought throughout the planning process, which has fans wondering where they stand today.

Julia, 26, and Brandon, 27, met while his friend was on vacation in her native country of Russia. The friend ran into Julia at a club, where she worked as a dancer, and they FaceTimed Brandon to introduce them. Brandon and Julia exchanged numbers, and the rest was history.

After only several months of dating, he proposed to the brunette beauty during a romantic vacation to Iceland and began the K-1 visa process, which would legally allow Julia to move to the U.S. as Brandon’s fiancée under the condition the couple weds within 90 days of her arrival.

Because Brandon had accrued about $10,000 of debt funding their long-distance relationship, he and Julia planned to live with his parents on their family farm to save money for their wedding and their own place. Along with the free room and board, Brandon’s parents — Betty Gibbs and Ron Gibbs — set rules in place: Brandon and Julia were not allowed to sleep in the same bedroom until they were married and Julia was to help out with the farm chores like cleaning and feeding their animals.

Julia was not on board with the rules and after a month of living with Brandon’s family at their home in Dinwiddie, Virginia, she gave Brandon an ultimatum — either they move off the farm and into their own place immediately or she goes back to Russia. As a last-ditch effort, Brandon asked his parents if they would be open to letting him and Julia sleep in the same bedroom. Out of fear of losing their son, they agreed.

The couple had a pregnancy scare shortly after — which was resolved with a negative pregnancy test. Once the drama was out of the way, they turned their attention on planning their nuptials. But Julia started to grow increasingly frustrated with Brandon’s lack of enthusiasm and interest in helping her lay out the details of their big day. She was particularly upset when Brandon didn’t show any emotion or share his opinion with her while they went wedding dress shopping with his mom, Betty.

The drama between Brandon and Julia came to a peak during the March 7 episode. While touring a local church as a possible venue for their wedding ceremony, the warden asked for details like how many guests they were expecting. Betty immediately responded they would hope to invite “50 to 70” people, which was a surprise to Julia. She asked Brandon if he knew how many people he would want to invite, to which he said, “No.”

“I guess [he] don’t know [about] the wedding nothing [sic],” Julia said, getting upset. Betty defended her son, explaining to Julia that this is his first time he’s ever been engaged. “OK, second time, [you’ll] be fine,” Julia hit back at her husband-to-be. Brandon, Betty and Ron laughed but Julia didn’t seem to find it funny and was upset because she felt Betty was the one who was planning their wedding.

The warden then asked which date the couple hoped to walk down the aisle, which was a point of contention between Brandon, Julia and his parents in a previous episode. Julia wanted their wedding date to be May 9, which is the anniversary of the first time Brandon messaged Julia. Betty and Ron didn’t think May 9 would be a good idea because it fell on Mother’s Day weekend that year.

But Julia was still settled on the May 9 date. When the warden asked about the significance of the date, Brandon said, “Nine is her favorite number.” Julia was shocked that Brandon didn’t remember why the date was important to her. In his confessional, he admitted he forgot that detail. Once they were alone, Julia confronted Brandon about his lack of emotions toward their wedding.

Despite the tension, there are two very compelling pieces of evidence that hints Brandon and Julia were able to work through their issues and are still together now. In January 2021, a reddit user posted a photo that was shared via Facebook by a friend of Brandon’s family on New Year’s Eve 2021. In the shot, Brandon and Julia posed in a kitchen with two other close relatives and smiled for the camera with a NYE-themed filter — and the couple appeared to be as in love as ever.

In February 2021, another reddit user shared a picture snapped by their significant other of Brandon and Julia together at the airport in nearby Richmond, Virginia. That month, the entire season 8 cast sparked rumors that they were all filming the tell-all together in L.A. because several of them shared photos taken in the City of Angeles — so it seems Brandon and Julia were traveling back home from the West Coast at the time.