Splitsville. The Family Chantel stars Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) have separated and filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The former 90 Day Fiancé stars have documented the ups and downs of their marriage on TLC, but why did Pedro and Chantel split?

In Pedro’s divorce filing on May 27, he cited the reason for their divorce as their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former couple separated on April 27. Pedro, 30, asked that debts acquired during the marriage to be subject to equitable division between him and Chantel, 31, and he asked for an equitable division of all marital property.

Along with his filing, the Dominican Republic native filed a motion for an emergency hearing. In the filing, he claimed that on April 23, Chantel allegedly withdrew over $257,000 from their joint business account. He claimed that Chantel allegedly transferred their joint funds into an account in Chantel’s name and sister Winter Everett’s name.

Pedro claimed that he tried to “resolve this matter amicably” with the Georgia native “to no avail,” the paperwork read. He requested that Chantel “be required to transfer the money into an joint checking account that both Parties are able to access and to be required to only use the monies for household expenses until such time that this Court renders equitable division of those monies to the Parties” and requested that Chantel be “required to provide an financial account/record of any and all monies that have been spent out of the monies that were removed from the Parties’ joint business account from the date it was transferred on or about April 23rd 2022 until present.”

He also claimed that Chantel “is aware the Plaintif is financially dependent on the monies from the Parties joint business account for his monthly expenses and the Defendant removed the monies out of the Parties joint business account out of spite and to prohibit the Plaintiff from meeting his monthly living expenses and needs.” On May 31, a judge denied Pedro’s motion for emergency hearing.

At the time of the divorce filing, Chantel and Pedro were also issued a mutual restraining order under which they are “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell or otherwise disposing or removing from the jurisdiction of the court any property belonging to the parties except in the ordinary course of business, restrained from canceling or changing health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities, including but not limited to electricity, gas, water and telephone,” according to the documents. Their divorce case is still ongoing.

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

A lawyer for Pedro declined In Touch‘s request for comment. When reached by In Touch, Chantel’s lawyer had no comment.

The former couple made their reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 4 and documented the 90 days leading up to their March 25, 2016, wedding. However, their marriage was not accepted by Chantel’s family as the couple lied and said Pedro was in the United States on a student visa instead of the K-1, a.k.a. the fiancé visa. Since then, they continued to document the feud between Chantel and Pedro’s families on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In June 2019, their family drama earned them a spinoff titled The Family Chantel. When season 4 premiered on June 6, the couple had just purchased their first home together, Chantel had started working a full-time job in nursing and Pedro had just started working in his career in real estate. However, the tension between the couple grew as they fought over communication issues and clashed over wanting to have children.

“I felt Pedro pulling away from me before he got his new job. But since he’s gotten his new job, like, the affection has really stopped, altogether,” she explained to producers on a June 13 episode, adding that they previously would fight over how much time Pedro spent playing video games. “It’s deeper than that. It’s not about the game. It’s about him and why he doesn’t want to spend quality time with me.”