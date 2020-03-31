Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava is “looking to divorce [his wife]” Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) once he is out of prison, the TLC alum’s rep, Vincent Hernandez, confirms to In Touch. The reality star revealed his plans to end his marriage shortly after showing off his unbelievable weight loss.

The season 4 star claims their relationship didn’t work out because Anfisa “abandoned him while he’s been doing time, and ran off to be with another guy,” according to his interview with TMZ. Jorge says they tried to make it work after he was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars, but now they have decided to part ways.

On March 21, Jorge made his debut on Instagram while flaunting his slim new figure. “Hey everyone, so glad to be on Instagram now to be able to connect with you guys! Praying for everyone that’s being affected by the coronavirus,” the caption read. “I know it’s a tough time for everyone right now. And we’re all going through it. We just have to stay strong and positive and together we will get through it. Stay healthy, stay safe out there. Can’t wait to be with you guys again soon!”

The TV personality dropped a staggering 128 pounds behind bars. Jorge went from 318 pounds down to 190 pounds and credits intermittent fasting as well as cardio to his incredible transformation.

It’s been a long road for Jorge, but he’s looking forward to his release later this year. The reality star was originally caught allegedly trying to sell 293 pounds of weed and he ultimately pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony of Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale. Anfisa’s now-ex checked into the Arizona State Prison Complex in Phoenix in September 2018.

That same month, Anfisa opened up about how she was coping with no longer having her man around. “Honestly, it feels like Jorge is not the only one serving his sentence, but I am too,” she said in a YouTube video. Not long after, the Russian bombshell announced that she and Jorge were “done” with the show.

Since then, Anfisa has made strides in her own fitness journey, having taken home prizes in several bodybuilding competitions. On top of that, she went Instagram official with a new man named Leo Assaf on March 18.

It looks like they are both ready for a fresh start.