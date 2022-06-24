While rumors have been swirling that The Family Chantel stars Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and husband Pedro Jimeno have called it quits, Pedro added fuel to the fire by admitting that he doesn’t want children with his wife – at least not anytime soon.

“I want kids, of course I want kids, but not with Chantel right now,” Pedro, 30, admitted to the cameras during a private confessional in a preview clip from the Monday, June 27 episode. “Like, for real, not now. Nothing. I believe she’s not mentally, you know, prepared. We’re not emotionally ready to bring, you know, a baby to this world.”

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

His revelation comes after his father-in-law is seen pressuring the couple to have children.

“No, no. No niños and niñas,” Pedro told Thomas Everett. As Chantel’s parents continue with the full court press, Pedro added, “You’ll have to wait. A little longer.”

“If you love your wife, you should consider that, you know, by the time I’m 35 I need to start considering freezing my eggs,” a visibly upset Chantel, 31, admitted during a confessional with her husband. “At that point they’re just going to all dry up.”

Despite Thomas insisting that the couple “have enough room” since they just bought a house, Pedro says they will be waiting another “five years.”

The latest family drama comes just weeks after Chantel called out her husband for being a “liar” after a recent episode aired.

While the 90 Day Fiancé alum has forged a new career path in real estate, it’s clear it’s causing tension for the couple. In the June 13 episode, Pedro explained that he tries to include Chantel in his work events but insists that she refuses. “Most of the time, I invite her [and] she says the same thing all the time, ‘I don’t like them, I don’t like spending time with them,’” he explained in a confessional.

The Georgia native denied the accusations as she took to her Instagram Stories calling him out while the scene played on her TV screen.

While the couple’s current relationship status remains unclear, Chantel has erased all evidence of their marriage from her social media profiles.