Infidelity claims. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from wife Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) in May after a rocky six-year marriage. In divorce documents obtained by In Touch, the Dominican Republic native cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” though there may be more to the story. Did Pedro cheat on Chantel? Keep reading to find out what went wrong in the 90 Day Fiancé alums’ marriage.

Chantel Everett Thinks Pedro Jimeno Is Cheating on Her

“Are you cheating on me?” Chantel asked Pedro in a sneak peek clip of The Family Chantel shared via the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram page on Sunday, July 10.

“You’re just leaving it to my imagination to run wild,” she said during a confessional after finding a sparkly gold water bottle in her home that does not belong to her. “You don’t trust me. That’s it,” Pedro said, deflecting the question.

In an extended version of the clip, shared by Entertainment Tonight, Chantel accused her husband of “leaving items in the house” that are not hers, telling her “it’s none of [her] business” when asked where he’s going, and “coming home drunk” after leaving his car elsewhere.

“When did I get to the point where my husband comes home at three in the morning, and I don’t know where he’s been. Is it because you’ve got everything that you could get from me and now, I’ve run dry?” Chantel pleaded.

“You’ve got your visa. You’ve got your money. You got your job,” the Georgia native listed, before going on to confront Pedro about his close relationship with his female coworker, Antonella Barrenechea. “You’re picking her up and taking her to work. You’re taking her from the car mechanic, you’re basically her do-boy and you’re at her every whim,” she said.

“You say the same s–t all the time,” he responded while continuing to deny any wrongdoing. “I swear to God, if I was cheating on you, I [would have] left the house a long time ago.”

TLC

Chantel Everett Accuses Pedro Jimeno of Cheating in Her Divorce Filing Repsonse

It appears that Pedro might not have been telling the truth in front of the TLC cameras, however. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the former 90 Day Fiancé star also cited “adultery by the petitioner” as a reason for their divorce. In addition to the cheating allegations, she accused Pedro of “cruel treatment” including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” Like her estranged husband, Chantel claimed the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

A lawyer for Pedro did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

As In Touch previously reported, the pair were both issued a mutual restraining order after Pedro’s initial filing in May. They are both “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”