The Jimeno and Everett families have been at odds almost immediately after fans were introduced to them on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. Their family feud created so much tension that it earned them a spinoff, The Family Chantel. Despite all of the drama, most of the couples have been able to stay together but others have split under the pressure of the constant fighting.

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) was 25 years old when she made her reality TV debut. “I was interested in learning Spanish and I had a friend introduce me to Pedro [Jimeno],” she said during her intro back in 2014. After seeing photos of the Dominican Republic native, Chantel said she was “attracted to him right away.”

The couple fell in love during Chantel’s first trip to visit Pedro in his home country and started dating long-distance. “On the third trip, he proposed,” Chantel gushed, adding that he treated her “like a princess.”

“I was hoping that we could live together in the United States and the best and fastest option was the K-1 visa,” Chantel explained, which would allow the fiancé of an American citizen to legally enter the country under the condition that they wed within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival. However, Chantel was keeping a very big secret from her parents, Thomas Everett and Karen Everett, about her and Pedro’s plans and her parents didn’t even know that they were filming for a show titled 90 Day Fiancé.

“My parents know that Pedro and I are going to be living together, but they don’t know that we’re actually engaged,” she admitted in her confessional. “They think that Pedro is coming here on a student visa, not a K-1 visa because with the K-1 visa, you have 90 days to get married. If my parents knew that Pedro was coming here on a fiancé visa, they would flip.”

Her parents were shocked once they learned the truth about Pedro and Chantel’s plans to wed. “Pedro is not here on a student visa. He’s actually here on a K-1 visa. The K-1 visa is a fiancé visa and we have to get married on Thursday,” she revealed. Things got so tense that Chantel wasn’t even sure if her family would attend her wedding, but they eventually agreed to show up — including sister Winter Everett and brother River Everett — but only under the condition that Chantel and Pedro sign a prenup before they wed.

“We are here to support our daughter and her nuptials that, of course, we just found out about,” Karen said. “But before we give her away today, we definitely have to talk about some things,” Thomas said.

Pedro and Chantel got married on March 25, 2016, and their marriage seemed to remain strong even despite all of the family drama between the Everetts and the Jimenos — including Pedro’s mother, Lidia Jimeno, and sister Nicole Jimeno — that continued following their nuptials. Unfortunately, their relationship did not stand the test of time.

