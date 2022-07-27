Still healing. Nicole Jimeno reacted to her heartbreaking pregnancy loss of baby No. 1 on the latest episode of The Family Chantel.

The Dominican Republic native, 26, opened up on the tragedy on her Instagram Stories following the airing of the devastating news on the Monday, July, 25, episode. “That still hurts me,” she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

The episode documented the former Miss Dominican Republic contestant as she learned she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Alejandro Padron.

Earlier on season 4 of The Family Chantel, Alejandro, 27, made a surprise trip to Nicole’s home in the Caribbean in an attempt to win back Nicole. The former couple previously ended their romance because Nicole caught the Brooklyn, New York, resident messaging other women. After Alejandro’s many pleas for a second shot, the pair decided to continue their relationship in secret despite Nicole’s family’s major disapproval.

Discovery+

“In reality, I am going through a period of depression and anxiety,” she told producers after finding out the baby news. “My relationship with my mother is extremely bad. My relationship with my brother is terrible, we don’t even talk to each other. After finding out that I was pregnant, I felt very upset.”

“The women in my family, many of them have made the mistake of having children with men who are already married,” Nicole continued. “I was supposed to have a completely different mentality because I went to college, I grew up far from the countryside. And I was making the same mistakes that the woman in my family had made before.”

While Alejandro pledged his responsibility to their unborn child, not long after, Nicole learned she suffered a pregnancy loss. “One day, I get up and I see that I [started] to bleed more and more. I get to the clinic, and the girl doing the sonogram tells me, it had been lost,” she detailed.

Following the devastating miscarriage, Nicole admitted to Alejandro in a phone call that she felt “sad” and had been going “through a really difficult moment since losing the baby.”

“When she gave me the news that the baby didn’t make it, I was feeling terrible,” Alejandro explained in a confessional. “‘Cause I was ready to marry her and have a family with her, and she told me that she is ready to have that with me as well. So, it wasn’t easy for none of us.”