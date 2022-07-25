Heartbreaking. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno learned she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Alejandro Padron, but shortly after her pregnancy news, she suffered a miscarriage.

“In reality, I am going through a period of depression and anxiety,” Nicole, 26, said in a sneak peek clip of the Monday, July 25 episode. “My relationship with my mother is extremely bad. My relationship with my brother is terrible, we don’t even talk to each other. After finding out that I was pregnant, I felt very upset.”

The Dominican Republic native continued, “The women in my family, many of them have made the mistake of having children with men who are already married. I was supposed to have a completely different mentality because I went to college, I grew up far from the countryside. And I was making the same mistakes that the woman in my family had made before.”

Nicole’s pregnancy news with baby No. 1 also came at an inopportune time. After breaking up with long-distance boyfriend Alejandro because she caught him messaging other women, she had finally decided to give their relationship a second chance — without telling her mother, Lidia Jimeno, or her brother, Pedro Jimeno, because they did not approve of the Brooklyn, New York resident.

“When I called Alejandro to tell him what was happening, he told me that he’d be totally responsible for the baby,” Nicole continued. “If he had to get three jobs to have that baby, to support me, he told me that he would do it. The very moment he tells me he’s going to take care of me, he’s going to take care of the baby, I’m like, ‘Hey he really loves me.’ So it was like everything was a bit confusing because since you love me, you want a life with me but I still don’t know if you’re divorced. So everything was very unclear.”

Unfortunately, not long after she learned she was pregnant with Alejandro’s baby, Nicole suffered a pregnancy loss. “One day, I get up and I see that I [started] to bleed more and more. I get to the clinic, and the girl doing the sonogram tells me, it had been lost,” she said.

During another scene in a phone call with Alejandro, Nicole admitted that she felt “sad” and had been going “through a really difficult moment since losing the baby.”

“When she gave me the news that the baby didn’t make it, I was feeling terrible,” Alejandro, 27, said in his confessional. “Cause I was ready to marry her and have a family with her, and she told me that she is ready to have that with me as well. So, it wasn’t easy for none of us.”

The Family Chantel airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.