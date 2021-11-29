Still together? The Family Chantel star Winter Everett and her boyfriend, Jah, surprised her family when she announced their secret engagement to them during a Sabbath dinner on the November 22 episode. But things quickly went south between the couple because shortly after they got engaged, Winter and Jah broke up. Keep scrolling below to get spoilers on why they split and if they’re still together after filming.

Winter and Jah dated on and off for nearly seven years and Winter assumed the role of not only Jah’s partner, but as a stepmother figure to his young daughter. They experienced a major obstacle on season 1 of sister Chantel Jimeno‘s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. At the time, Jah and Winter had been together for about five years, yet Chantel and their mother, Karen Everett, felt that they didn’t know a lot about Jah. So they hired a private investigator to look into his life and his past.

Chantel and Karen learned that Jah had another child, a son, beside the daughter that Winter was helping him raise. Neither Chantel nor Karen nor Winter knew about Jah’s other kid, and Winter was “visibly hurt” when she learned that her boyfriend had been keeping such a big secret from her for so long.

But that was not enough to end their relationship, as Winter and Jah continued to date. When they returned for season 3 of The Family Chantel, Winter was particularly adamant that her family accept Jah because she wanted to be with him for the long haul. Their relationship got so serious that Jah even proposed to Winter during a date night as a local escape room. Of course, she said yes.

Since her family had negative feelings toward Jah, they were unpleasantly surprised when they learned about their engagement. They seemed ready to accept the news though, after Karen set a very strict warning. “Do not run off and get married right now,” Karen told her daughter and future son-in-law. “That would be really, I think, in my opinion, not the right thing to do. OK?”

None of Winter’s family members seemed happy for her, and Chantel even called her sister’s engagement “the train wreck that you saw coming and you couldn’t do anything to stop it.”

Even though they had just celebrated a happy moment, things quickly took a turn for the worse in Jah and Winter’s relationship. In a sneak peek for the Monday, November 29 episode of The Family Chantel, she revealed that she and Jah broke up after getting into a huge fight. Winter shared the shocking reason for her split from Jah with her family after moving back home.

“He asked me a question. He said, ‘What would you feel if your daughter was in a polygamous relationship?” Winter told her family and they reacted in disbelief. “I asked him, I said, ‘Why are you asking me this? Do you want a polygamous relationship?’ And he said , No.’ And then, by that time I was just like a bit drained and I was just tired of listening. And then he was like, ‘Well, you’re not bound! You can go!’ And then he said it again and I was just like, ‘OK.'”

Courtesy of Winter Everett/Instagram

Winter shared more details about what went wrong in her relationship with Jah in her confessional. “Sometimes we would have these arguments and he would just keep going and keep going,” Winter said. “It became so stressful, it was like we just kept on getting into the same conversation about women and what their duties [are] and who they are, so being asked that question about polygamy — I felt like it was a slap in the face. It was just the last straw for me, honestly.”

As for whether Winter and Jah got back together after the episode, it seems she is happy with her decision to leave him for good. Ahead of the episode on Sunday, November 28, she shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Story that read, “Don’t be afraid to start over again. You may like your new story better.”