Big dreams. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno is known for her fiery personality on the TLC reality series. But there is a lot more to know about Pedro Jimeno’s little sister than just her good looks and wit. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Nicole’s net worth, her job and more!

What Is Nicole Jimeno’s Job?

During a June 2022 episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro’s sister opened up about her job and how it’s not her forever career. Nicole took her education very seriously and even graduated magna cum laude from the Universidad Católica Santo Domingo.

She currently works “in a public office for the state.” Though she said that her job “isn’t that complicated,” she admitted that it’s not her dream job.

“It’s just organizing things, events, but it does take up a lot of my time and the schedule is very strict,” she told producers during a confessional. “In reality, it’s not my dream job because in my dreams I don’t work.”

“I want to live my life traveling. I want to live a spectacular life. If it were up to me, I would do other things,” she laughed before adding, “I want a sugar daddy.”

According to her Instagram profile, it appears the Dominican Republic beauty finds time to travel despite her chaotic work schedule, as she’s shared photos from Spain, Puerto Rico and New York City recently.

In addition to her day job, Nicole also models on the side. She even competed for the 2021 Miss Universe Dominican Republic title. Though she fell short, she placed in the top 10.

What Is Nicole Jimeno’s Net Worth?

While Nicole’s net worth is currently unknown, and she failed to place high enough in the Miss Universe DR pageant to take home a cash prize, it appears she may have found her “sugar daddy” as she was recently spotted wearing a large diamond engagement ring.

If the rumors are true and she is engaged to on-again, off-again boyfriend Alejandro Padron, Nicole’s dream may be coming true after all as Alejandro works two jobs. The 29-year-old works as a Junior Full Stack by day and a bartender by night.