From the moment Chantel Everett’s family met Pedro Jimeno on 90 Day Fiancé, they distrusted her new international partner. The long-distance lovers made things even worse by lying that the Dominican Republic native was in the United States on a student visa instead of the K-1 fiancè visa for which they really applied. Unfortunately, the feuds only ignited when the pair went off to star in their own spinoff, The Family Chantel.

“They insinuate things of me, saying, ‘I didn’t get married to Chantel, I got married to the dollar,’” Pedro detailed to his sister in season 1.

Apart from Chantel’s family’s major distrust for Pedro, the friction between the two families also stemmed from Pedro’s family, his mother Lidia Jimeno and his younger sister Nicole Jimeno. Chantel and Pedro had tried many times to unite their families, but their attempts only ended in thrown drinks and harsh words. Both Pedro’s mom and Chantel’s mother, Karen Everett, went as far as threatening to pull each other’s wigs off.

“My mom don’t have like, mercy [sic],” Pedro confessed to producers. “My mom’s like, eagle woman. She [Karen] gonna fight, my mom gonna fight too.”

While Pedro has made major leaps in his relationship with Chantel’s brother River Everett, even following their infamous dinner table fight, he didn’t feel Chantel has made the same effort.

“Chantel has a double standard,” the real estate agent complained to his mother in Spanish. “Because she wants for me to try and try to be with her family. So, she doesn’t want to do the same with my family.”

The same argument from season 1 only continued season 4 when Chantel traveled to the D.R. behind Pedro’s back to prove she was making an effort.

“He tells me that he feels like he’s trying to fix things with my family and I’m not,” Chantel explained to Lidia during their meeting. “But I’m hoping that with a conversation with you, where we begin to fix our relationship, Pedro will see that I’m trying.”

Unfortunately, her efforts to save the relationship were in vain as the news of Pedro and Chantel’s divorce would break as fans watched season 4. After six years of marriage, the reality stars called it quits for good and Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022.

Scroll through the gallery to see the greatest feuds on The Family Chantel over the years.