The Family Chantel stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno had a rocky relationship leading up to Pedro filing for divorce in May 2022.

The news of their divorce broke after fans watched their tumultuous relationship play out during season 4 of their spinoff series, which premiered in early June. Throughout the season, Pedro accused his wife of being “lazy,” while Chantel had concerns over her husband’s relationship with a coworker, which led her to accuse him of infidelity.

“Are you cheating on me?” Chantel directly asked her husband during a July 2022 episode. “You’re just leaving it to my imagination to run wild,” she said during a confessional after finding a sparkly water bottle that presumably belonged to his coworker, Antonella Barrenechea.

“You don’t trust me. That’s it,” Pedro responded, deflecting the question.

The Georgia native went on to accuse her then-husband of using her throughout their relationship. “You’ve got your visa. You’ve got your money. You got your job,” she listed. “You’re picking her up and taking her to work. You’re taking her from the car mechanic, you’re basically her do-boy and you’re at her every whim,” Chantel added of his relationship with Antonella.

For his part, Pedro’s claims that his estranged wife is “lazy” came as he explained to his mom that the household chores have all been falling on him. Chantel, however, disagreed with his remarks as she called them a “lie” via her Instagram Story.

The TLC star went on to clap back at Pedro in a since-deleted Instagram Reel. “Cooking after a 12-hour shift at the hospital for a man who doesn’t come home,” the nurse captioned a video of herself making dinner.

Pedro later shared a cryptic message seemingly pointed at his Chantel, writing, “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on the inside.”

“The apple may look beautiful on the outside but rotten on the inside,” he continued in his message shared via Instagram Stories on August 1.

TLC viewers were first introduced to the former couple during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016, before they landed their own spinoff. The pair connected when Chantel was searching for a Spanish tutor and Pedro was hoping to learn English. She decided to visit him in his native Dominican Republic, and after her third visit to the island nation, Pedro proposed. The former couple tied the knot in 2016 after Pedro relocated to Georgia.

After six years of marriage, the reality stars called it quits for good and Pedro ultimately filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022.

Keep scrolling for updates on Chantel and Pedro’s divorce.