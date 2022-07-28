Working woman. The Family Chantel’s Nicole Jimeno may be known for her work as a reality TV star, though she also earns a living by working a day job. Keep scrolling to find out what we know about how Nicole Jimeno makes money.

What Is Nicole Jimeno’s Job?

Nicole opened up about her new job during a June 2022 episode of The Family Chantel. She revealed that she currently works in a public office for the state.

Pedro Jimeno’s sister didn’t reveal her job title or the office she’s employed by, but admitted the role isn’t complicated. Nicole explained that her job requires a lot of organizing and event planning.

While she finds the tasks easy, the TLC star said that they take up most of her time. She added that her schedule is “very strict.”

What Is Nicole Jimeno’s Dream Job?

Nicole has been open about the fact that she doesn’t like working. “In reality, it’s not my dream job because in my dreams I don’t work,” she said about her current position.

TLC

“I want to live my life traveling. I want to live a spectacular life. If it were up to me, I would do other things,” Nicole said. She then laughed before adding, “I want a sugar daddy.”

What Is Nicole Jimeno’s Past Job Experience?

Before taking on her current role, the TV personality took her education very seriously and graduated magna cum laude from the Universidad Católica Santo Domingo.

In addition to her day job, Chantel Everett’s sister-in-law models on the side. She even competed for the 2021 Miss Universe Dominican Republic title and placed in the top 10.

Is Nicole Jimeno In a Relationship?

Nicole is currently rumored to be engaged to on-again, off-again boyfriend Alejandro Padron.

Alejandro balances two jobs by working as a Junior Full Stack by day and a bartender by night. If the rumors are true, Nicole could likely quit her office job and rely on Alejandro’s income to live her dream life.

The Dominican Republic native sparked engagement rumors when she appeared to be ring shopping in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on July 23. In the clip, she modeled two engagement-style diamond rings.