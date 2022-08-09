Moving on? The Family Chantel follows the rocky relationship between 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno, who fell in love despite living in two different countries. Keep scrolling below to find out where the cast of The Family Chantel lives today.

Where Do Chantel and Pedro Live?

While appearing on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, Pedro traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, on a K-1 visa to live with Chantel in her hometown. The pair continued to live in Georgia while appearing on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and later on their TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel.

In Touch exclusively reported that the former couple bought their first house in May 2022 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The home is located about 34 miles outside of Atlanta. The 2,627-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, while it also has a professionally landscaped lawn.

It’s not clear who will stay in the house following their split, though Pedro likely won’t return to the Dominican Republic since his job as a real estate agent in Norcross, Georgia is about a 20-minute drive away from the home.

However, Pedro offered to move of out the house and find an apartment after he asked for the separation on a season 4 episode of The Family Chantel.

Meanwhile, Chantel likely won’t move away from her family that is located in Georgia.

TLC

Where Does Chantel Jimeno’s Family Live?

Chantel’s parents, Thomas Everett and Karen Everett. and her sister, Winter Everett, currently live together in a house in Conyers, Georgia. As for her younger brother, River Everett moved to a nearby apartment in Norcross, Georgia during the reality show’s recent season. Chantel’s older brother, Royal Everett, lives in Texas with his wife, Angenette Wylie and their son.

Where Does Pedro Jimeno’s Family Live?

While Chantel’s family is nearby in Georgia, Pedro is much farther away from his mom, Lidia Jimeno, and sister, Nicole Jimeno.

Lidia and Nicole live in a 3-bedroom apartment in the Dominican Republic, which was a source of conflict between Chantel and Pedro. Chantel complained about the disparity between her in-law’s apartment and the apartment she shared with Pedro at the time during a May 2020 episode of the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

“I’m tired of being in the house. It’s so claustrophobic to me,” the TV personality vented at the time, while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “So we have the kitchen and we have this … um … sofa and the coffee table.” Chantel added that she was frustrated that Lidia was doing much better off with a “kitchen, a dining room, a living room and three bedrooms.”

Pedro then explained it doesn’t cost as much to purchase a property in the Dominican Republic. “That’s 10 percent the price we pay here,” he said.

Why Did Pedro and Chantel Split?

Shortly after they purchased their first home together, the Dominican Republic native filed for divorce from the nurse.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Pedro filed for divorce after six years of marriage on May 27.

Mutual restraining orders were also issued at the time, stating that the former couple were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Just six weeks after the podcaster filed for divorce, Chantel filed her own counterclaims on July 7 and accused him of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the TLC star claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

In August, In Touch obtained documents stating that mutual restraining orders were granted that ordered the former couple to stay away from their respective homes and workplaces. The exes are also not allowed to contact each other in any way.