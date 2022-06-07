From 90 Day Fiancé to The Family Chantel, Pedro Jimeno has had a long run on TLC. Apart from his reality TV career, the Dominican Republic native also recently became a real estate agent. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Pedro’s net worth, his job, his father and more!

What Is Pedro Jimeno’s Job?

Apart from his reality TV career alongside his wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), which started back in 2016, In Touch exclusively confirmed Pedro was issued his real estate license in July 2021. His role is noted as a “salesperson” on his license and is valid until 2025.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum is listed as an agent under Laura Delgado Realty, a company based in Norcross, Georgia. According to the company’s website, the real estate brokerage has sold 919 properties with an average listing price of $450,000.

According to Zip Recruiter, a real estate agent can make an average salary of $70,166 in Georgia.

What Is Pedro Jimeno’s Net Worth?

While Pedro’s net worth is currently unknown, In Touch exclusively confirmed that he and Chantel bought a two-story house. The 2,627-square-foot Lawrenceville, Georgia home was purchased in January 2022 for the price of $290,000.

The property boasts five bedrooms, three and a half baths and a professionally landscaped lawn.

What Happened With Pedro’s Father on The Family Chantel?

During season 3 of The Family Chantel, viewers watched Pedro as he set off to learn more about his estranged father, Pedro Sr., a man that had an affair with his mother, Lidia Jimeno, while married to another woman.

Meeting up with the daughter of his father’s brother, Niurka, in New York, Pedro heartbreakingly learned that his father never mentioned him or his sister, Nicole. He also discovered that he had another brother with the exact same name.

While his cousin described his father as a “family man,” he tearfully told producers in a confessional, “When I hear about my father, that he was the best father in the world, that he take [his] son to the beach every Sunday, I say, ‘Wow. Why I no can have the kind of life before?’”

Taking a trip later in the season to the Dominican Republic to get more answers from his mom and grandmother, his grandmother informed him that his father fell in love with his mom as he saw her walking home from school.

While his grandmother revealed that his father would help out with anything the family needed, Lidia informed her son that his father never told her that he had a wife and kids.

At this time, Pedro has yet to meet his father.