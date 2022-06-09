Former 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) quickly became a fan favorite on the TLC series. She brought major drama in her story line as she shared her journey down the aisle with husband Pedro Jimeno on season 4. After going on star in several seasons of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Chantel and Pedro landed their own show titled The Family Chantel. After years on reality TV plus her own career in the medical field, Chantel has a very impressive net worth. Keep scrolling below for more details on Chantel’s job and how she makes her money!

What Is Chantel Everett’s Job?

Her main source of income comes from her gig as a reality star. Chantel made her TV debut in 2016. While filming for the TLC franchise over the span of nearly six years, Chantel also focused on school and her dreams of becoming a nurse. In December 2019, the Georgia native celebrated her completion of her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Shortly after graduating, she began working as a registered nurse (RN). According to ZipRecruiter, an entry-level RN can make anywhere from $47,000 to $88,000 per year.

Chantel seems to enjoy her work in the medical field. In June 2022, she took to Instagram to share snaps from her break. At some point during her work day, she visited the Starbucks inside of the Piedmont Atlanta hospital and treated herself to a Strawberry Açaí refresher drink. She snapped a selfie while waiting on line, showing off her navy blue scrubs. She opted for minimal makeup and pulled her hair back in a high pony tail.

On top of her nursing and reality TV jobs, Chantel also works as an Instagram influencer. Boasting 818,000 Instagram followers on Instagram, she’s done partnerships to promote weight loss and makeup products.

While it’s unclear how much Chantel makes for her work on reality TV, the money she makes from filming contributes to her net worth.

What Is Chantel Everett’s Net Worth?

Chantel’s net worth is estimated to be about $1.5 million, according to multiple outlets.

Chantel Is a Homeowner

On top of her gigs as a reality star and an RN, Chantel also became a homeowner in 2022. That May, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Chantel and her husband, Pedro, purchased their first house together in January for the price of $290,000. The 2,627-square-foot Lawrenceville, Georgia, property features five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a professionally landscaped lawn.