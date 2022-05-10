90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially bought their first home together, according to real estate records exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The two-story home, which is listed under the Georgia native’s name, was purchased in January 2022 for the price of $290,000. The 2,627-square-foot Lawrenceville, Georgia, property boasts five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a professionally landscaped lawn.

The major investment is set to be featured on the upcoming season of The Family Chantel. “We have a whole guest room that you can sleep in,” Chantel told her parents in the trailer for season 4. “No bumping and grinding.”

Pedro, who previously worked in a warehouse, obtained his real estate license in July 2021, according to documents previously obtained by In Touch, and his new profession is set to cause some tension with Chantel. Currently listed as an agent with Laura Delgado Realty Group, the Dominican Republic native explained to producers in a clip, “At my new job, I feel like a family there, but Chantel, she’s choosing not to trust me.”

“When I ask you where you’re going, you’re telling me it’s none of my business, and you’re coming home drunk,” the medical professional complained to him in a confessional. “I swear to God,” Pedro replied to his wife. “If I was to cheat on you, I [would have] left the house a long time ago.”

Chantel and Pedro made their debut back on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in September 2016. Their relationship had a rocky start as Chantel initially told her parents that Pedro came to the U.S. on a student visa. To their surprise, he actually came on a K-1 visa, and they only had 90 days to get married. The couple returned to document their love story for seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After before the fan-favorite couple was given their own spinoff in 2019.

While the upcoming season teases major drama between Chantel and Pedro, Pedro’s family is also set to get involved.

“Why doesn’t he divorce that woman?” Nicole, Pedro’s sister, asked their mom in Spanish. “Because at the end of the day, that woman is crazy.” Despite their major issues in the past, Chantel is set to come face to face with Pedro’s mother in an effort to fight a possible separation.