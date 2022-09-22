Knowing her self-worth. The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) shared a cryptic message about “toxic situations” amid her messy divorce from her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno.

“I love myself enough to walk away from toxic situations,” the text post read, which Chantel, 31, shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 21.

The TLC star gave insight into her current mindset as she continues to deal with her divorce from Pedro, 30.

In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27 after six years of marriage. The news broke in July, just one month after Chantel, Pedro and their families made their return to the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

Season 4 has documented the troubles in their marriage that ultimately led to their decision to split.

During the September 5 season finale, ​​Pedro admitted he thought that his estranged wife had planned to get him deported from the United States.

“I really believe that Chantel want me to get removed to [sic] this country,” the Dominican Republic native said. “She is not a nice person.”

As the scene continued, Pedro went through a bin of paperwork that Chantel had in her car, which included his immigration documents. The pair then fought about what he found in the bin, which escalated the drama even more.

“Pedro, you hurt me a lot,” the Georgia native told her estranged husband. “I called the police already.”

Also during the season finale, Chantel returned from a trip to Panama to learn that her ex had gone through all of their belongings in their home and took several important items after he had moved out.

“When I came back from Panama, my house is ransacked. Things are missing, my jewelry is on the floor,” Chantel said during a confessional. “He’s even taken survival things, like [an] internet router, vacuum cleaners.”

While taking note of which items were missing, Chantel noticed that some of her jewelry and purses were gone too. “You know, it’s funny because Pedro stole my shoes and my pocketbook, however, all the designer clothes that I bought him, he’s still wearing them to work ’cause I saw it on IG,” she told her mom, Karen Everett, and her sister, Winter Everett.

“I’m really not pressed, it’s just how petty. And the purse that he got me wasn’t the purse that I asked for. It was an afterthought and it came from a store that his boss, Laura, loves and introduced him to,” the registered nurse said in her confessional. “So I don’t care about that purse.”