Moving on? The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shared a cryptic quote about life amid divorce drama involving her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno.

“When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate,” the statement read on the reality TV star’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 10. “When life is bitter, say thank you and grow.”

The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s message of growth follows the 90 Day Fiancé couple’s major drama currently playing out on the TLC series. Despite Chantel and Pedro finally owning a home and establishing their careers, their families continued to be a constant roadblock, causing a permanent strain on their relationship. Pedro’s new schedule as a real estate agent would also cause Chantel, 31, to suspect her husband of infidelity at the office.

On the latest episode, viewers watched as the brunette beauty traveled to the Dominican Republic in a last-ditch effort to make amends with Pedro’s mother, Lidia Jimeno, after he asked her for a separation.

However, after Pedro, 30, found out about Chantel’s plans after she initially lied, he immediately hopped on a plane to confront her on the Caribbean island. “Right now, I’m feeling very disappointed, Chantel told that she don’t want me to talk to her mom about our business,” he said in a solo confessional. “But she contradicted herself.”

While Pedro’s mother initially took Chantel’s “side” after speaking with her, Pedro’s younger sibling, Nicole Jimeno, fiercely defended her brother, calling for him to “divorce that woman.”

“Why does she think you can help her now if she’s never tried to have a relationship with you or anything?” she told her mother upon hearing the news of Chantel’s arrival in the D.R. “I always told you that their marriage will go to s—t.”

After Lidia heard her son’s side of events, including the “scene” Chantel made in front of his coworkers during happy hour, she was surprised to hear things were so “serious” between them.

“He has a new job, and he doesn’t have time for anything anymore. I’ve called him myself, and it’s always, ‘There’s a client, I’ll call you later.’ So, I understand Chantel is right about that,” Lidia said in her confessional. “But to embarrass him in front of his coworkers? That’s not right.”

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022, a month after separating and nearly six years following their secret engagement that played out during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé.