Good intentions? The Family Chantel star Lidia Jimeno mediated a conversation between son Pedro Jimeno and his wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), and gave them advice ahead of their separation.

“You need to stop talking about the conflict, talking about the same thing,” Lidia, 48, told the couple during a sit-down dinner in a sneak peek of the Monday, August 15, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. “You need to find a solution.”

“No, the solution is I want, I tell her that I want my time apart,” Pedro, 30, cut in, after telling Chantel that he wants to move out. “A separation since I’m the problem.”

Discovery+

During the dinner, Pedro asked his mother to be “impartial like a lawyer” as she heard the two’s marital strifes. In the conversation, Chantel, 31, detailed Pedro’s late nights and constant outings with his female coworkers. Meanwhile, Pedro felt his estranged wife wasn’t independent or motivated and instead spent most of her money on vacations.

“She doesn’t like to do nothing I like to do,” the Dominican Republic native argued. “She likes to do things, but she doesn’t like the people around me.”

Lidia felt the exchange was going nowhere between the former TLC couple, so she left. “If you want to destroy your marriage, you’re the responsible ones,” she lectured before storming off. “Don’t look to anyone else.”

“Neither of them were sorry. Neither of them wanted to contribute a grain of sand so that things could change,” Lidia told producers in a solo confessional. “Seeing that neither of them was willing to make a sacrifice, well, I got up from the table.”

Even though Chantel and her mother-in-law never had a great relationship, the nurse traveled to the Dominican Republic behind Pedro’s back in an effort to show she was making an effort with his family and ask for marriage advice.

His mother also had her own reasons for wanting her son’s marriage to work with the Atlanta, Georgia native. “The truth is, I feel safer with my son because he is alone over there in the U.S., that he will be good with Chantel,” the mom of two revealed in the previous episode. “So, I will look for solutions to see if they could restore their relationship.”

While fans are watching the breakdown of their marriage play out on TV, their marital problems took a turn for the worse after filming. Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May, a month after separating and after six years of marriage.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.