Big moves! 90 Day Fiancé alum Pedro Jimeno has a new job to add to his résumé . The Family Chantel star now has a new career working in real estate, In Touch can confirm.

Pedro, 30, was issued a license on July 16, 2021, by the Georgia Real Estate Commission, according to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. His real estate license was issued by “written examination with passing score.” His role is listed as “salesperson” on his license, which is currently active with an expiration date of October 31, 2025.

As for where Pedro works, he is listed as an agent with the Laura Delgado Realty Group. According to the company’s website, it is based in Norcross, Georgia, and has sold 919 properties with an average listing price of $450,000.

“My Name is Pedro J Jimeno Morel, and I’m an influencer turned agent. Although I love social media and the entertainment industry, the business aspect of real estate really called me,” read Pedro’s bio on the website. “I was born in the Dominican Republic and came to the U.S in 2016. I have stayed in the metro Atlanta area since, and have gotten very familiar with the area and community.”

His bio continued, “Since I’ve been here, my English has improved dramatically and continues to. I am very grateful for the opportunities that this business and team has given me, and for everything that I am learning. I want to bring client satisfaction with each closing and help people find their dream homes. Home is where family is and where we grow as people, so I hold that to be very sacred and only want success for my clients. I would consider all clients part of our team, and their active participation is crucial to this process. I think that my costumer service goes beyond just business, I achieve to understand my clients and my charisma really helps the houses get sold. In the end, the goal is to be one of the top selling agents in the business while still maintaining and holding my values as a person in place. ”

The new gig is a big upgrade for Pedro, who previously worked a job at a warehouse after he relocated to the United States from the Dominican Republic. According to Zip Recruiter, a real estate agent can make an average salary of $71,241 in Georgia.

Pedro made his 90 Day Fiancé debut on season 4 of the hit TLC series alongside his now-wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett). The couple documented the 90 days leading up to their wedding, which was full of drama as Chantel’s family did not approve of their relationship. The family drama continued to play out when the couple returned for season 2, 3 and 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? They became fan-favorites, so much that they were given their own spinoff, titled The Family Chantel, in 2019.