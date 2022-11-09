A dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno appeared to shade his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, in a viral video clip on Tuesday, November 8, amid their heated divorce.

“My love, you could be the last Coca-Cola in the desert,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 31, lip-synched in Spanish alongside a popular Instagram Reel voiceover, which was translated to English. “But I drink juice.”

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

Fans quickly took to the comment section as they felt Pedro was subliminally hinting at the Georgia native. “Shots fired,” one user wrote under the post. “Deja de dedicarle reels,” another follower added in Spanish, which translates to “Stop Dedicating Reels to her,” in English. “Let it go,” that follower added in English.

Meanwhile, others saw the situation differently and had the Dominican Republic native’s back.

“Can’t you see Pedro didn’t come here for a green card or [to] use Chantel,” another follower penned. “He got super hurt with the dad stuff and kicked his family at the same time, leaving him only with Chantel who couldn’t see that he needed MORE from her.”

Another observer pointed out, “May I say you now look genuinely happy …. You look so full of life!!! Amazing what removing toxic people from your life can do.”

While both Pedro and Chantel have yet to speak publicly about their divorce since the end of season 4, both parties have shared cryptic messages pointing to their split.

In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, just one month before the couple made their season 4 return in June. A mutual restraining was also granted in August 2022, according to court records.

Fans watched as the TLC duo’s marital issues played out during the latest season of the spinoff. Despite the long-time reality couple finally crossing some major goals off the list — which included Chantel graduating with her nursing degree and Pedro becoming a real estate agent — their relationship hit an all-time low.

Pedro and Chantel’s families had been at odds since their 90 Day Fiancé days, but the tension hit a breaking point during a 2021 trip to the Dominican Republic. During the stay, a major confrontation between Pedro’s mom, Lidia Jimeno, Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno and Chantel, Chantel’s mom, Karen Everett and Chantel’s sister, Winter Everett broke out.

During season 4, the issues between the former married couple got even more personal as Chantel felt her husband no longer wanted to spend time with her and instead remained at work with his female coworkers. Meanwhile, Pedro felt Chantel did not support him in his career as he once did for her. He also considered her lazy when it came to cleaning around the house.