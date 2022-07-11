Are they or aren’t they? The Family Chantel star and 90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) confronted her husband, Pedro Jimeno, about his relationship with his coworker Antonella Barrenechea. Although Pedro insisted that he and Antonella are just friends, Chantel thought Pedro was cheating on her with Antonella because of how close he is with his colleague. But who exactly is Antonella? Keep scrolling below to find out!

Who Is Antonella From ‘The Family Chantel’?

Antonella is from Lawrenceville, Georgia. She graduated from Grady High School in 2020, according to her Instagram bio. She works as a real estate agent and started her career with her first listing in August 2021. She has been in a relationship with a man named Daniel since October 2018.

How Did Pedro and Antonella Meet?

Pedro revealed that he felt at home with his real estate coworkers because most of them are Latinx. He also formed a close bond with Antonella in particular because they started their careers at the same time together. “My boss put me and her together for [sic] learning together,” Pedro, 30, explained in his confessional. They would go to show houses together and see clients together and they even joked about one day opening their own brokerage together.

“Pedro is great, he’s very professional, he’s a go-getter,” Antonella gushed in her confessional. “We’re always trying to push each other. Sometimes he gets things faster than me and I’m like, ‘OK, teach me how,’ and he does it really gratefully. He’s very humble and a very honest person.”

“Antonella, she’s cool and right now, [we’re becoming] close friends,” the Dominican Republic native added in another scene. “Everybody in the office, you know, we get along. You know, like, Latinos, our community, is so close. I feel like [it’s] a family there. [I’m] so comfortable there, making my new friends, you know? And I believe that Chantel [is] jealous of that.”

Pedro continued, “[I’ve] been all these years, you know, trying to help her to make her career, you know? I tried to be supportive [for] her. But I believe that Chantel doesn’t know how to be happy for me.”

Why Does Chantel Think Pedro Is Cheating on Her With Antonella?

Pedro’s close relationship to Antonella made Chantel suspicious of her husband and Chantel assumed that Pedro and Antonella had a deeper connection than just friends and coworkers.

In Entertainment Tonight‘s sneak peek for the Monday, July 11, episode, the registered nurse confronted Pedro about how much time he spends with Antonella. “One night, I off work the entire day, cleaned the house and start to cook. At 8:30 I called you, asked you where you were and you were at the mall with Antonella,” Chantel said. “You’re picking her up and taking her to work, you’re taking her from the car mechanic, you’re basically her do-boy and you’re at her every whim.”

“You’re just leaving it to my imagination to run wild, Pedro!” she said. “Don’t trust me, that’s it,” he hit back.

Chantel asked, “Are you cheating on me?” Pedro responded, “No, I no [sic] cheating on you. I swear to God, [if] I were cheating on you, I [would have] left the house a long time ago.”

“Why, because my coworker is a woman?” Pedro asked Chantel. “Really, I spend time with my friends, with my coworkers, and then you think that [I’m] cheating on you. I don’t want to feel [sic] because that’s not love for me.”

Discovery+

Did Pedro Cheat on Chantel With Antonella?

While Pedro denied cheating on Chantel with Antonella, the Georgia native still felt that Pedro had not been faithful to her during their marriage. In Chantel’s July 7 response to Pedro’s May 27 divorce filing, obtained by In Touch, Chantel cited the reasons for their split as “adultery by the petitioner” as well as “cruel treatment” from Pedro, including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” Chantel claimed their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

A lawyer for Pedro did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding Chantel’s divorce filing claims.