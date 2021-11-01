Still Together? See Where All the ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Are Now

Lifetime/Instagram

You would think a reality show where people marry strangers would have an abysmal success rate, but surprisingly, many of the cast of couples featured on Married at First Sight are still married. Since 2014, the show has matched and married 25 couples so far with the help of relationship experts. For some, it was love at first sight. For others, it was a shocking wake-up call that they really did marry a complete stranger — and on TV, nonetheless!

Season 1 participant Jamie Otis, who married Doug Hehner, admits that marrying a stranger can be a tad awkward, but they managed to make it work. “I was not at all interested in my new husband,” she told UpfrontNY in 2015. “He was nice enough, but there was literally zero chemistry. No connection. To me, that was a huge sign. I just assumed it’d never work out. Boy, was I pleasantly surprised by this process. I’m SO happy that I was able to be open-minded, and I’m so thankful that the experts gave me my husband.”

Although it was a happy ending for Jamie and Doug, other couples have had a much more complicated experience, like Nick Pendergrast and Sonia Granados. The season 4 couple said they were into each other when they first met at the altar, but they lacked chemistry throughout the show. After several weeks of awkwardness, Nick finally blew up and told producers he “wasn’t attracted” to Sonia. Interestingly enough, the two managed to work it out and decided to stay married. But just a couple months later, they announced their divorce.

Only three months after that, more shocking news came when Nick announced he had a girlfriend — and that she was pregnant with twins! Sonia was none too pleased. “While he was trying to ‘work’ things out with me, [he was] telling her different,” she wrote on Twitter. “Good luck to them both.” Ouch!

So over the last 10 seasons, just how many couples have managed to make things work? And how many of the participants have found love — even without the matchmakers’ help?

Check out the gallery below to see which MAFS stars are still married and which have moved on.