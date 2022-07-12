The controversial Married at First Sight experiment has graced television screens for 15 seasons and has produced 14 lasting matches — even adding 10 franchise babies — but how do the experts make these successful connections? Pastor Cal Roberson shares with In Touch exclusive details about the MAFS matchmaking process.

How Do Married at First Sight Experts Match Couples?

“I normally start with, ‘Are you ready to get married ‘today,’ or are you just looking to see if marriage is something you really want?’” the resident expert says. “The first question anyone must ask themselves is whether they are ready to drastically change their lives through a legally binding marriage.”

The long-running series documents participants as they go from a party of one to legally committed overnight. With more than 80,000 applicants nationwide, it’s clear there are singles ready to risk it all and put their love lives in the hands of the experts. From intense questionnaires to interviews and home visits, the experts take the process seriously. “I know it’s a TV docuseries, but I’m more concerned about whether they can make it for the long haul,” the marriage counselor says.

When it comes to romantic connections, “a great number of people allow desperation to make their decisions for them,” the Lifetime alum details. “Just because you are desperate to be married, it doesn’t mean you’re ready to be married.”

How Are Married at First Sight Contestants Selected?

Compared to when the pastor first started on the franchise back in season 4, the Virginia native has learned to press contenders “harder” in an effort to “weed out pretenders.” He adds, “[And] those who have not personally done the work on themselves to find out what they really want.”

“I have learned that there is a difference between what someone is ‘open to’ in a relationship and what someone really wants or needs,” he continues.

What Happens on Married at First Sight Season 15?

As for the current San Diego season, the “Marriage Ain’t For Punks” author shares it’s been “one of the most fun and eye-opening experiences we’ve had to date.”

“Our couples this season have a strong desire to be happily married, and I believe they all are hungry to have long-term, fulfilling marriages,” the MAFS panelist shares. “I can’t wait for the world to see these brave and wonderful individuals take this huge leap of faith to marry a complete stranger.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. C.