Welcome to The World! Celebrities Who Have Given Birth in 2022 So Far

Some celebrities became first-time parents in 2022, while others added little brothers and sisters to their existing families.

Model Ashley Graham was one of the first stars to give birth in 2022. She and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed twin boys on January 7. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Ashley shared via an Instagram Story.

The couple already have one son, Isaac, born on January 18, 2020. Now she has a house full of three Capricorn boys … all under the age of two! Ashley and Justin were completely floored to discover they were going to become the parents of twins, as she shared in a September 2021 Instagram video. Ashley was seen getting a sonogram, then asking, “Is that twins?” after looking at the monitor before the doctor confirmed she was correct.

Ashley sat up in shock and asked, “Are you serious?” then questioned if the second baby was a girl. When she was told she was carrying two sons, the model burst out in nervous laughter, saying, “We’re gonna have three boys!” at the prospect.

Former World Champion figure skater Michelle Kwan became a first-time mom at the age of 41 in early 2022. She shared the news on January 5 that she was “overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face” by announcing the birth of Kalista Belle Kwan on Instagram. Since she had kept her pregnancy a secret, Michelle included a time-lapse video of how her belly grew over the past nine months, along with a photo of her precious daughter’s face.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like, yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever,” Michelle gushed in the caption, adding, “This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my love who I could not live without.”

Other celebrities expecting babies in 2022 include actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, actress Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney, Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be welcoming twins with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Scroll down for all of the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2022.