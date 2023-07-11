Married at First Sight is saying goodbye to Nashville, Tennessee, and taking Denver, Colorado, for season 17 of the controversial marriage experiment. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the premiere date, rumored couples and more!

When Does ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 Premiere?

The network has yet to confirm a premiere date for season 17.

Kevin Frazier, host of the franchise’s kickoff and reunion specials, revealed during the MAFS season 16 finale in June 2023 that the series was heading to the Centennial State for the first time.

“What did I get myself into?” the clip teased a bride nervous prior to walking down the aisle. Meanwhile, the friend of a groom could be heard saying, “This is your last chance to back out here, you sure you ready for this?”

Kinetic Content, who produces the long-running series, first revealed the new city after putting out a casting call for hopeful singles in October 2022.

“Single in Denver? Ready to take the ultimate leap of faith? Don’t miss your chance at finding your everlasting love!” the post read. “We are in the final stages of casting, so submit your application TODAY.”

The long-running series documents participants as they go from a party of one to legally committed overnight. With more than 80,000 applicants nationwide, the hopeful singles are ready to risk it all and put their love lives in the hands of the experts. From intense questionnaires to interviews and home visits, the experts take the matching process seriously. “I know it’s a TV docuseries, but I’m more concerned about whether they can make it for the long haul,” MAFS resident expert Pastor Cal Roberson previously explained to In Touch in July 2022.

Who Are the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 Couples?

While the cast of season 17 has not been confirmed, Married at First Sight fan account mafsfan has released names and photos of the speculated couples.

The rumored cast are matches Brennan and Emily, Michael and Chloe, Cameron and Clare, Austin and Rebecca and Orion and Lauren.

Which ‘MAFS’ Season 16 Couples Are Still Together?

Season 16 of the franchise debuted in January and the series took Nashville, Tennessee for the first time.

During the season, fans met matches Jasmine Secrest and Airris Williams, Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk, Gina Micheletti and Clint Webb, Domynique Kloss and Mackinley Gilbert, and Kirsten Grimes and Shaquille Dillon as they met and married a stranger.

Unfortunately, only Nicole and Chris stayed married, leaving the success rate for season 16 at 20 percent.