Married at First Sight star Jamie Thompson revealed he was “taking time away” from his marriage to Elizabeth “Beth” Bice after four years together.

“A lot of you have been asking questions … So, I just wanted to share that I’m taking some time away from my wife,” the season 9 star, 39, shared via Instagram on Saturday, April 22. “It’s not easy, but it’s necessary for me to become the best version of myself.”

The Lifetime personality added that while he “can’t say what the future holds” when it comes to his relationship with Beth, he added, “But I know I will be a stronger version of myself regardless.”

In the comment section, fans applauded the reality TV star’s vulnerability while also sharing their own stories. “I recently did this. Four months in my own place, both of us in individual counseling + marriage counseling,” one user commented under the post. “After four months we are living together again and stronger than ever.”

Jamie shared a seemingly positive response, writing, “Thank you for sharing your story. That’s truly great to hear.”

After sharing the post, the reality TV personality took to his IG stories to give further insight into the decision to separate. When asked by a fan if it was a mutual decision, he replied, “At first it was not. Beth was the first one to leave. The fighting had got really bad, I’m not gonna lie. I said a lot of things I really should not have said.”

“I said them out of anger and frustration,” he continued. “But I also haven’t felt like I’ve had any reciprocation back of like, how to fix this or move forward. She’s been gone for four weeks, and I think at this point, it’s better for me to focus on myself and trying to become a better person.”

The MAFS season 9 star’s social media posts clearly surprised fans as the North Carolina couple recently celebrated four years of marriage together on March 23.



“Happy 4 years babe! It’s hard to believe we did something so crazy that changed our lives forever a whole 4 years ago,” Elizabeth shared via Instagram, along with shots from the wedding as strangers. “I sometimes forget we met on a TV show because life seems so right with you in it! I love us and I love our life together! Happy anniversary!!!!!!!! Thank you for everyone that follows and is part of our journey!”

Jamie and Elizabeth’s love story was introduced to MAFS viewers in 2019, where they met and wed as complete strangers. While their passion and chemistry were apparent, it also led to some blowup arguments while on the reality TV experiment. Despite their ups and downs, the couple chose to stay together on Decision Day and had made Denver, Colorado, their home.