Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig

The BH90210 actor and his wife of nine years announced their divorce on October 31 via Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” Ian explained in a lengthy caption. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

While that seemed relatively civil, Erin shared her side of things and revealed that the split was not her decision. “I mean, it is kind of hard to choose an announcing your divorce picture, so i [sic] just went with my favorite one of myself?,” she wrote to accompany an Instagram picture of herself on the beach. “After 9 1/2 years of marriage, Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful.”