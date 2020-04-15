Is this the Married at First Sight version of getting left at the altar? Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin have had their issues on the Lifetime show, but the groom takes their rocky relationship to the next level when he seemingly doesn’t show up on Decision Day. In Touch’s exclusive clip from the Wednesday, April 15 episode reveals that, when the couple is set to meet with the experts and decide whether or not they want to stay married, only the bride can be found. Though Taylor admitted she and her husband hang out off-camera, she agrees he’s pretty much quit the experiment — and that bailing on the last step in the show would further speak for itself. Check out In Touch‘s exclusive clip above.

Lifetime

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.