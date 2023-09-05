Married at First Sight star Paige Banks may have signed up for a stranger spouse on the unique marriage experiment, but she got more than she bargained for after new husband Chris Williams revealed his ex was pregnant with his child. Since their TV split, the Atlanta star has stayed focused on her goals and unveiled not just a new boyfriend, but a baby on the way!

Who Is ‘MAFS’ Star Paige Banks’ New Boyfriend?

Paige is in a relationship with a man named Justin. While she has yet to give details to her new partner, she publicly debuted the new relationship in September 2023 when she revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Is ‘MAFS’ Star Paige Banks Pregnant?

Paige revealed she was expecting her first child with Justin in September 2023. “I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own,” she captioned the birth announcement via Instagram. “Finally I felt like God had answers the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for.”

The Lifetime alum added that she was excited to start this journey with “her person” and “safe space.”

“My confidant and most importantly my best friend,” she continued. “Life isn’t always easy, but doing it with you make things so worthwhile. I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love.”

What Happened With ‘MAFS’ Stars Chris and Paige?

While the MAFS experts thought Chris and Paige would be a good match due to their ambitious, entrepreneurial spirits, it would only be days when Paige had to deal with something never encountered in the series — a pregnant ex-fiancée. Chris also wasn’t shy to express his lack of attraction toward Paige, however, still opted to get intimate with her throughout the season.

Lifetime

Viewers thought the Atlanta couple would easily go their separate ways on the season finale but that wasn’t the case. Not only did Chris apologize in a grand gesture for his mistreatment of Paige, but he revealed his ex suffered a miscarriage.

“I’m legitimately sorry for ruining this. You were what I needed in a wife, and I didn’t appreciate it,” Chris told Paige in front of the experts, during the May 2021 episode. “When I stated that I was afraid of falling in love, I meant that.”

The pair ultimately decided not to stay married on Decision Day. However, during the May 2021 reunion show, Chris and Paige revealed they had attended counseling in an attempt to fix the marriage. After things didn’t improve, the pair chose to divorce.