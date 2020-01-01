She was open to tying the knot when she signed up for Married at First Sight, but in the season premiere of the Lifetime show, season 10 star Katie Conrad isn’t so sure she’ll make it down the aisle. In In Touch‘s exclusive clip from the January 1 episode, the would-be-bride opens up to her family about her dating dilemma. Though the matchmakers have found her a groom, an ex of hers has come back into the picture — and she isn’t sure whether or not she wants to give him a shot. Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s first look at the January 1 season premiere episode.

Lifetime

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.