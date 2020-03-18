Called out! Zach Justice signed up for Married at First Sight to hopefully find the one — but Pastor Cal doesn’t think he’s been putting in the work when it comes to his marriage with Mindy Shiben. In In Touch’s exclusive clip from the Wednesday, March 18, episode, the matchmaking expert calls out Zach over his complete lack of “any kind of noticeable effort to be married.” Not only that, he also questions whether the groom should continue in the experiment at all. Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s exclusive clip from the March 18 episode.

Lifetime

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.