Lauren and Orion have officially met and tied the knot after meeting as strangers at the altar on season 17 of Married at First Sight. The Denver singles, who were desperate to find their happily ever after, seemingly found fireworks on their wedding day and fans are wondering if the couple are still together — especially after a major cheating scandal was teased.

Why Did the Experts Match Lauren and Orion on ‘MAFS’?

Lauren works for the federal government as a budget officer and was looking for someone as “hopeful and faithful and crazy” as her. As for Orion, he was someone who wore his heart on his sleeve and wanted to find “everlasting love.”

The experts felt Lauren’s “loving and adventurous nature” would be a great match for Orion, who was “ready to dive into the depths of a relationship.”

What Challenges Did Lauren and Orion Face?

While the season 17 couple found fireworks at their wedding, by the honeymoon, the cracks started to show.

The pair got into their first major argument during the November 15 episode after Lauren joked about not understanding the significance behind the slur “redskin.”

“I don’t even know what ‘redskin’ means, honestly,” Lauren said before joking that she did because she just looked at his face, hinting at his sunburn. Despite Lauren apologizing, Orion took the statement harshly and admitted he was a “little heated” about the conversation.

Lifetime

“Growing up, you know, what came from my elders and my mom was just, ‘You don’t say that,’ you know?” he explained to his wife. “You just don’t do it because it minimizes who you are. And then, you know, making a joke out of the pain, I would say my cultural background has a very different approach.”

Orion later asked Lauren during the November 22 episode about the last time she had sex over dinner, to which she replied, “Two months probably to the day.”

Orion was visibly uncomfortable before admitting the revelation “took sex off the table” for him.

“I’m at a point where I know what I’m worth, you know?” Orion replied. “And so with that, I just don’t want to hand myself out.”

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Lauren and Orion Still Together?

Lauren and Orion are speculated to have called it quits before Decision Day, according to fan account MAFSfan.

While it is unclear why they split, a major cheating scandal is teased in the pair’s future.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you did sleep with someone else,” Orion confronted Lauren while in bed in a teaser previewing the rest of the season. Lauren confirmed she was unfaithful before the clip ended.