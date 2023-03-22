While Married at First Sight stars Domynique and Clint were initially paired with different spouses during their time on season 16 — the former Nashville singles sparked romantic rumors after a teaser clip showed the two participants taking part in a kiss. So are Domynique and Clint together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Married at First Sight stars Domynique and Clint’s romantic relationship.

Who Was ‘MAFS’ Star Domynique Married to?

Courtesy of Lifetime

Domynique was initially matched with Michigan native, Mackinley. And while Domynique’s age of 25 years old raised eyebrows, she revealed her mother signed her up for the show and considered herself an “old soul.”

Though there was an initial attraction, on their honeymoon, the Tennessee native was disappointed her new husband wasn’t as adventurous as she was. When the pair returned to Nashville, the problems between the new couple grew further.

When it was time for the couple to move in together, Domynique judged Mackinley harshly for living in the basement of a family friend.

“I feel like I made a smart decision by not jumping into a new house or apartment when I was going through this process,” Mack said of his recent move from Michigan to Nashville. “All I can say is I came down here with the intent of moving here and making sure I liked it. I wanted to not jump into a place just to jump into a place.”

Dom only further grilled him, asking, “Why jump into a marriage though?”

Unfortunately, only two weeks into the experiment, Dom and Mackinley called it quits and left the experiment.

Who Is ‘MAFS’ Star Clint Married to?

Courtesy of Lifetime

Clint was matched with hair salon business owner Gina. While the couple had an amazing wedding day, the newlyweds shared uncomfortable conversations on their honeymoon when Gina said she “doesn’t really vibe with redheads,” hinting at her husband’s full head of ginger hair. Meanwhile, Clint said his new wife wasn’t his normal type physically, using the words “athletic” and “slender.”

As the season progressed, the couple experienced issues with attraction. “I definitely can feel the chemistry in conversation, but I’m not feeling a ton of physical chemistry,” she explained to host Keshia Knight Pulliam on the January 11, 2023, episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty.

While the couple is still fighting for the relationship onscreen, fans believe Clint and Gina won’t stay together after Decision Day.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Domynique and Clint Together?

In February 2023, Lifetime released a teaser for the “biggest twist in Married at First Sight history.”

“We have Domynique who married Mackinley. And then Clint, [who] married Gina,” the clip announced. “What we’re about to show you, has never happened in the 16 seasons of the show, until now.”

In the clip, Clint and Domynique are smiling as they go for a kiss. Fellow season 16 cast member Arris can be seen in the background screaming as they lock lips.

Tune into Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime to see how this all plays out.