Married at First Sight has officially taken Denver for season 17 and after seeing singles Becca and Austin meet for the first time at the altar, fans have a lot of hope for successful marriages this season.

Despite the pair looking like a match made in heaven on paper, Lifetime viewers are curious if the newly married couple is still together.

Why Did the Experts Match Becca and Austin on ‘MAFS’?

Austin described himself as the “typical Colorado native” who loved the outdoors and took marriage “very seriously.”

“I’ve always wanted to get married and start a family and do that classic white picket fence life,” Austin told producers during the October 18 premiere. “I really want this to work out in a way that like, we stay together for.”

As for Becca, she’s a bubbly, pink-hair photographer who still plays “Nintendo 64 on a daily basis.” The business owner also revealed she has an autoimmune disorder that attacks her spine that she’s been dealing with since she was 19, which she says has affected her love life.

“I think when you live life with chronic pain, you often feel like a burden to other people because you can’t always do the same things that everyone else can,” Becca explained. “My biggest hope is that I find someone who does care about me and that I’m not a burden and that I bring more joy to their life than sadness or complication.”

A+E

The MAFS experts felt Becca and Austin would be a great match as Becca would “bring the fun side” out of Austin with her “spunky and vibrant “ personality.

“Meanwhile, Austin has a great deal of emotional intelligence. He is extremely driven and committed to making marriage work,” resident expert and sex therapist, Dr. Pia Holec, explained. “He is just an all-around good soul.”

What Is ‘MAFS’ Star Becca’s Job?

Becca is a wedding photographer who’s attended more than 260 ceremonies over the years.

“I’m a 30-something natural light photographer making my way through the cities of Denver & Chicago with a camera and serious love for 90’s music,” she detailed on her professional website. “I’m in love with my clients, pizza and my badass team of photographers.

What Is ‘MAFS’ Star Austin’s Job?

Austin works in sales as he likes to talk to people and has a “need to be social.”

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Becca and Austin Still Together?

While it is unclear if Becca and Austin are still together, the pair had a noticeable positive reaction when meeting each other for the first time at their wedding.

Despite their chemistry, Austin’s parents previously voiced strong doubts regarding him finding a successful marriage during the experiment.

“It’s not a game,” his mom, Suzanne, revealed during her initial reaction to her son’s “unusual way” of finding a wife. “It’s really serious and people’s feelings are really important.”

Fans will have to tune into Married at First Sight on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. to see how Becca and Austin’s love story plays out.