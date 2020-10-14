Feeling sorry? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry publicly apologized to ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s fiancée, Lauren Comeau, after Kailyn claimed Javi tried to hook up with her on the Tuesday, October 13 episode.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” Kailyn, 28, wrote via Twitter as the show was airing on MTV. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

The Pride Over Pity author dropped the shocking bombshell while filming during a tense fight with Javi, 27, over the pick-up and drop-off plans for their son, 6-year-old Lincoln, whom they share custody of. Kail said Javi was originally OK with driving and meeting Kail halfway between their homes to pick up his son for his visit, but he changed his mind because he felt Kail was “mean” to him and Lauren, 28.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” she vented to her producer.

She went on to share more details about the alleged attempted tryst. “He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f–k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,’” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost explained. “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up.”

“I live in Middletown, so you’re willing to come to Middletown to f–k me but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to come get your son? Or even meet me halfway to get your son? Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you,” Kail told her producer.

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 to 2017. Javi and Lauren have been together in an off-again, on-again relationship since 2017 and welcomed their first child together, son Eli, in November 2018. The pair got engaged in June 2019, but their relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal just two months later.

It seems like they were able to work through their issues after Javi begged for forgiveness and apologized on social media. Javi even publicly defended the mother of his youngest son amid backlash from Teen Mom 2 fans who take sides in Lauren’s ongoing feud with Kail. “Lauren helps me out tremendously when it comes to taking care of Lincoln. You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn’t do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over,” Javi wrote via an Instagram comment on October 10. “I’ve paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash at all.”