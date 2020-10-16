Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram

Ready for a fresh start? Teen Mom 2 alum Lauren Comeau shared a cryptic quote about a “phase” ending in her life amid the drama going on with fiancé Javi Marroquin and his ex Kailyn Lowry.

“This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose which you are promoted to fully undertake,” the introspective message posted by the 28-year-old read on Thursday, October 15. “Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfillment and happiness to enter your life.”

Lauren’s Instagram post comes after she seemingly unfollowed Javi, 27, in the wake of shocking claims made by his ex-wife, Kailyn, 28.

The mom of four alleged Javi tried to hook up with her while he was still in a relationship with Lauren during the Tuesday, October 13, episode of Teen Mom 2. “Last week, I asked Jo [Rivera] and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges [of Lincoln and Isaac],” Kailyn said about how the dispute with her and Javi began. “They originally agreed, but now Javi is giving me a hard time.”

“[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,” Kailyn claimed. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host said she felt it was just an excuse because it was “not convenient” for him.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f—k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son,” Kailyn alleged. “You’re willing to come to Middleton, [Delaware], to f—k me, but you won’t come to Middleton to meet me to get your son,” the A Letter of Love author continued. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f—k out of you.”

As the episode was airing, Kailyn took to social media with a public apology to Lauren. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” the Pothead Haircare founder tweeted. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Javi and Lauren began their romance in 2017, the year his divorce from Kailyn was finalized. The couple welcomed their first child together, 23-month-old Eli, in November 2018 and he popped the question to Lauren in June 2019.