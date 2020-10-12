Spilling all the tea! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry dropped a bombshell claim when she alleged her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, asked her for sex while he is engaged to and in a relationship with the mother of his youngest son, Lauren Comeau.

The drama started when Kailyn, 28, came up with a new drop-off and pick-up plan for her older sons, Isaac whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and Lincoln (whom she shares with Javi). Kail explained she asked Jo, 28, and Javi, 27, if they could drive to meet her halfway between where they live in Dover, Delaware and Kail’s new neighborhood in Middletown, Delaware. She said they both originally agreed, but on the day of the drop-offs, she got a little pushback from Javi.

“Javi was like, fine with it, he was cool with it. Javi now is saying, ‘Oh but it’s your turn to drive so isn’t it only when I have to drop off I meet you?’ He texted me too and was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,'” Kail told her producer in a sneak peek for the Tuesday, October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2. “I leave her alone, I don’t talk about her and I have liked it that way.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost said she was “pissed off” that Javi was treating her that way, and that’s when she dropped the bombshell claim. “Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” she asked.

Her producer asked her for more details about the alleged sexual proposition. “He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f–k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,'” the Pride Over Pity author explained. “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up.”

The camera then focused on Kail’s iMessages, which showed an alleged text message exchange between her and Javi. “Bout to leave the gym,” Javi wrote. Kail responded, “I’m sleeping. I’m home.” Javi wrote, “Want me to slide?” Kail responded, “No, I have to leave to go sign the lease.” Javi responded with an eye roll emoji and added, “Meet you at your new office later?”

“I live in Middletown, so you’re willing to come to Middletown to f–k me but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to come get your son? Or even meet me halfway to get your son? Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you,” Kail told her producer.

Javi and Kail were still texting to make plans for Lincoln to visit his dad. “I said, and we’re filming and I know you don’t want any of this to come out on camera so don’t be condescending about, ‘Oh, it’s your turn to relinquish so you have to drive the full way.’ Don’t,” she added.

“I really thought we were good for a little while,” Kail mused as she continued to text Javi. He eventually arranged to have his brother drive to Middletown to meet Kail to pick up Lincoln, 3. “Now say thank you. Are you calm or did you say something crazy on camera?” Javi asked.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET