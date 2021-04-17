Ups and Downs! See Ben Affleck and Ex Jennifer Garner’s Quotes About Each Other Pre and Post-Split

A-list coparents! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may no longer be together, but their quotes about one another pre and post-split prove their kids are their top priority.

“Jen is a superhero mom,” the Deep Water actor told E! Online at the March 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere. “She is an amazing mother, and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to coparent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that’s what we do.”

The former power couple share children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They began dating in 2004 after establishing a friendship on the sets of 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil. Ben and Jen later married on June 29, 2005, in a private Turks and Caicos ceremony. Though their marriage didn’t work out — they announced their separation in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018 — there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision,” the 13 Going on 30 alum sweetly revealed in the March 2016 issue of Vanity Fair. “I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

The Good Will Hunting alum recently revealed to The New York Times his “biggest regret” is divorcing the mother of his children. The producer got candid about how he relied on alcohol when his marriage “was falling apart” from 2015 to 2016. “My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” he told the outlet in February 2020.

Ben admitted to a sobriety slip in October 2019 but has since cleaned up his act. A source exclusively told In Touch, “It’s been a long hard process, but he’s finally on the straight and narrow, and [Jen] is proud of him for staying strong.”

Not to mention, she recently changed her mind about a remark she made years ago about her ex. In 2016, Jennifer told Vanity Fair that she “lost the dream of dancing with [her] husband at [her] daughter’s wedding” following their split. However, in March 2021, she revealed those views had changed.

“When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” the Alias alum explained. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”

Keep scrolling to see Ben and Jen’s quotes about each other over the years.