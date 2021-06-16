Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could be in it for the long haul. A source exclusively tells In Touch that Ben is “serious” about their relationship.

“They’re talking about their future together,” the insider dishes.

Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, previously dated in 2002 after meeting on set of their movie, Gigli. They became engaged in 2003, but broke up in January 2004. The duo revisited their romance in April following J. Lo’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

The Good Will Hunting screenwriter and the “I’m Real” songstress have since been spotted spending time together in Miami, Big Sky, Montana, and Los Angeles.

Cj Gunther/EPA/Shutterstock

Another insider previously told In Touch that Jennifer is itching to move closer to Ben and away from any “reminders” of Alex, 46.

The source revealed that while the Marry Me actress “isn’t in the Ellen DeGeneres realm of real estate buying and flipping,” she is “always looking to expand her fortune.”

“The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” the source added. “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving toward building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”

The insider explained that she “doesn’t want any reminders of [Alex].” They noted, “Ben has his home here and she wants her own, where Ben can stay, of course. It may sound extravagant to some, but she can afford it and real estate is always a good investment. It’s a win-win.”

But it looks like Ben and Jen have always kept each other in their hearts. Relationship experts and authors Dr. Israel Helfand and wife Cathie Helfand told In Touch earlier this month that there’s a “very good chance” the Bronx native “always had feelings” for Ben after they broke off their engagement in the early aughts.

“Love and lust are not emotions that are easily ignored, and given this reunion, it’s very possible she’s maintained those feelings for Affleck since their split,” the love doctors explained.

“While it may seem like J. Lo moved on quickly from her split with Alex Rodriguez, it would have been much more surprising if Jen had moved on with someone she had no history with,” the marriage therapists said, noting that Jennifer is a “strong and powerful woman” who has “control” over life.

They continued, “It can be easier to pick things up with a former partner because the preliminary steps taken with a new relationship are skipped.