Bennifer 2.0! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are fully back together 17 years after their breakup, and a source exclusively tells In Touch the couple’s relationship is “moving fast.”

“Ben and Jen aren’t wasting any time. Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all,” the insider reveals. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

The source adds that the two “both agree that what they have now is truly special.”

“They’re already leaving stuff at each other’s home, clothing, bathroom stuff. He’s wearing a watch Jen gave him back when they dated, before the breakup, when things were still great between them. Almost like nothing ever changed,” the insider continues. “Second chances are very rare to come by and they got one. That’s why they’ve just jumped in and are moving pretty quickly. They’re taking this time to get to know each other, all over again.”

Ben, 48, and J. Lo, 51, started dating in 2002 and the Oscar winner even appeared in her “Jenny From the Block” music video. In November of that year, they were engaged. But due to intense media attention the two endured, they called off their wedding and split in 2004.

The exes reunited just days after news that the Hustlers star broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez hit the airwaves on April 15 after four years together. Following her split from the former New York Yankee, she was spotted hanging out with Ben on numerous occasions.

Ben was first seen leaving Jen’s Los Angeles home in late April and a few days later, the duo both attended Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert.

Speculation that the A-list couple were dating again started when they were seen together during a getaway to Big Sky, Montana, where they spent Mother’s Day weekend. The rumors continued to swirl when they jetted off to Miami nearly two weeks later. During their trip, photos surfaced of Ben rocking the silver watch that Jen gave him on the set of her 2002 music video. They were also photographed getting cozy at the Bronx native’s Miami rental property.

The saga continued when Jennifer and the Justice League star were spotted looking “madly in love” at a Miami gym on May 24. A source exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time that the lovebirds even shared a kiss and “were clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago.”

Another source further shared details of Ben and Jen’s renewed unwavering chemistry in early May. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” the insider dished at the time. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends. I think the fact that they’re not worried about what anyone thinks speaks volumes.”

Before getting back together with the On the 6 songstress, Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, with whom he shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. J. Lo was married to fellow Latin singer Marc Anthony from 2004 until 2014. The exes share twins Maximilian and Emme together.

Onto the next era of Bennifer!